Yellow Slice enters the UK market, targets $10 million in revenue

New Delhi: Yellow Slice, Mumbai-based design consultancy has expanded into the United Kingdom as part of its international growth plans. The company, known for its UX design and digital transformation work, is looking to generate over $10 million in revenue from the UK market within the next three years.

Its entry into the UK will be built on by a mix of design research initiatives, university collaborations, and innovation-focused partnerships. As part of the expansion, Yellow Slice is setting up a design research lab and engaging with British academic institutions to integrate behavioural research and systems thinking into its service offerings.

“The UK offers a brilliant intersection of legacy businesses, design-conscious markets, and some of the world’s best academic institutions,” said Kishor Fogla, Founder & CEO of Yellow Slice. “We’re not just here to sell design services, we’re here to move human experience forward through research, innovation, and meaningful partnerships.”

Yellow Slice’s focus in the region will include sectors such as financial services, health technology, and public systems, where it plans to work with local organisations to apply AI-augmented design and user behaviour research to address complex challenges. The company positions its approach as one informed by over 2,000 projects completed across Asia, now tailored to a UK market with a mature design economy valued at over £85 billion.

As part of its three-year roadmap, the company is also planning to recruit local design talent and collaborate with British universities to foster research-led innovation.