YAAP appoints Priyanka Magan as Head, Gurugram

New Delhi: YAAP, a digital content, marketing and technology company, has named Priyanka Magan as Head, Gurugram.

The announcement comes shortly after YAAP’s expansion into Bangalore, its first in a series of planned offices across India and potentially other markets. The company is also bolstering its leadership team to strengthen operational capacity and support innovation.

Priyanka Magan brings over 17 years of experience across leading global networks and independent agencies, including Dentsu Creative, Rediffusion, FCB and Intertwined. She has led campaigns for brands such as Google, Uber, BMW, Royal Enfield, Adidas, ICICI, Dabur and Uniqlo, and has run her own boutique agency.

At YAAP, she will focus on shaping operations into a hub for creative innovation, talent development, and technology-driven storytelling.

"I'm thrilled to join YAAP at such a transformative juncture. The company’s vision of blending data, technology, and creativity is exactly what modern marketers need. As Head, Gurugram, my goal is to build a culture of innovation and collaboration, while contributing to YAAP’s larger growth journey," Priyanka said.

Manan Kapur, Senior Partner at YAAP, added, "Priyanka’s appointment is an important piece of our broader expansion puzzle. We are in the midst of ambitious growth, opening new offices, bringing in senior leaders across regions, launching technology and innovation initiatives, and partnering with new clients. Priyanka’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in accelerating this trajectory and helping us further embody our philosophy of ‘built for now’."