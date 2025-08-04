Xtelify launches sovereign cloud and AI platforms for global telcos and Indian businesses

New Delhi: Xtelify, the digital subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, has launched a new set of digital platforms intended to support telecom operators and businesses with AI-driven and cloud-based solutions.

The company introduced ‘Airtel Cloud’, a sovereign, telco-grade cloud platform developed in India and designed to handle large-scale operations, such as 140 crore transactions per minute for Airtel itself. This infrastructure is now being extended to Indian businesses.

The platform is hosted on sustainable data centres and is supported by 300 certified cloud professionals. It offers IaaS, PaaS, advanced connectivity, and support for migration, scalability and cost optimisation.

In addition, Xtelify unveiled an AI-powered software suite designed for telecom companies globally. The platform addresses multiple layers of the telecom value chain and includes a converged data engine for large-scale AI insights, a real-time workforce management system, and a customer experience tool.

The platform has already been adopted by three global telecom players:

Singtel will implement ‘Xtelify Work’ in Singapore to support its field operations. “This platform enables us to reimagine our workflows with AI at the core, improving both efficiency and customer service,” said Ng Tian Chong, CEO, Singtel Singapore. “We’re also able to enhance productivity, strengthen governance, and ultimately deliver more value to our customers.”

Globe Telecom in the Philippines will use ‘Xtelify Serve’ to support its customer service functions. “This partnership with Airtel and Xtelify is a bold step forward in that aspiration, empowering us to serve our customers with greater empathy, intelligence, and speed,” said Carl Cruz, President and CEO, Globe Telecom. “By integrating Xtelify’s AI-powered Case Management Platform into our operations, we bring to life our commitment to best-in-class service.”

Airtel Africa will adopt multiple tools from the platform across its operations in 14 countries, including ‘Xtelify Work’, ‘Data Engine’, and ‘Xtelify IQ’.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel, said: “It is a very pivotal moment in our history as we take our world class, home grown platforms of Airtel Cloud and software solutions to businesses in India and telcos all over the world. We are privileged to have signed on partnerships with three top tier companies already.”

He added, “All controls of our cloud will reside strictly within the country ensuring zero possibility of any entity outside India being able to access any part of this data or its working.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jacques Barkhuizen, Group CIO, Airtel Africa, said, “We are excited to have Xtelify as a core technology partner, enabling us to deliver meaningful digital advancements and enriching the lives of millions across Africa.”