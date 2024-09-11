XONN, brand extension of BANKIT, onboards DigiStreet Media as creative digital partner

New Delhi: DigiStreet Media is all set to launch XONN for BANKIT Services.

“XONN” stands for "eXperience on the go."

Rajvinder Singh, senior VP Partnership and Business Alliances, at BANKIT services, said, “Despite the evolution of fintech as per my experience, many individuals still struggle with seamless financial management specifically when large organizations are concerned. BANKIT’s vision is ‘To empower every Indian with accessible and affordable banking & financial services, through innovative fintech solutions.’ BANKIT has positioned itself to boost financial inclusion in India by creating an ecosystem to provide neighborhood banking services even to the last mile user in remote areas. After successfully building such an ecosystem in tier 3 & 4 geographies for the blue collar, BANKIT now aims to serve enterprises and white collars in tier 1 & 2 geographies with a new brand named XONN. XONN aims to provide a 100% user-friendly platform to individuals across enterprises of all sizes empowering them with a full stack fintech solution under one umbrella. BANKIT was confident that DigiStreet Media would help bring this vision to life through creative mediums and create the right online and offline mix.”

On receiving the digital mandate, Darpan Sharma, the CEO and Strategist of DigiStreet Media, said, "Working on creating XONN’s brand identity energized us. We wanted a brand name that was meaningful, memorable & had a style quotient, something that people would talk about. The moment we came up with XONN, it just clicked. We've designed the website to be a visual journey combining static and motion elements to keep users engaged. Moreover, we have designed a playbook to shape XONN's brand persona across digital and offline channels. We’re on the cusp of an exciting new chapter, one that promises innovation, growth, and a fresh approach to the fintech industry. We are confident that it’ll be a great journey to look up to."