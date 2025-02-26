X unveils Grok AI-powered tools for ad creation and campaign analysis

New Delhi: Social media platform X has rollouted new AI-powered tools designed to streamline ad creation and enhance campaign analysis.
The tools are built on the Grok 3 model from xAI.
Advertisers can now generate tailored ad copy, visuals, and targeting strategies in minutes. Whether it’s crafting a punchy tagline or designing a visually striking banner, the AI adapts to a brand’s voice and goals with remarkable accuracy.
On the analytics side, the Grok-powered tools offer a deeper dive into campaign performance. Marketers can access detailed breakdowns of engagement metrics, audience sentiment, and conversion trends, all distilled into actionable recommendations.
The system’s ability to process vast amounts of data means it can spot patterns and opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed, from viral hashtags to untapped demographics.
The rollout aligns with X’s broader push to integrate AI across its ecosystem, a move spurred by its partnership with xAI, the innovative force behind Grok.
While the tools are available to all X users, premium features—like advanced predictive analytics and multi-platform integration—are locked behind a subscription tier.