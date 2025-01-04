X to become 'Everything App' with streaming and financial services, says CEO

New Delhi: Elon Musk's X is set to expand its offerings in 2025 with the addition of streaming and financial services. CEO Linda Yaccarino announced the ambitious plans in a New Year's message, teasing the launch of "X TV" and "X Money."

This move pushes X further towards Musk's vision of an "everything app," similar to China's WeChat, offering a wide range of services within a single platform. Yaccarino highlighted X's goal of connecting users "in ways never thought possible," hinting at deeper integration between these new features and existing functionalities.

Details about X TV and X Money remain scarce. It's unclear what kind of streaming content X TV will offer, whether it will focus on licensed programming, user-generated content, or a combination of both. Similarly, the scope of X Money's financial services is unknown, though speculation ranges from basic payment processing to more complex offerings like investment options.

Yaccarino also emphasised the continued development of Grok, X's AI chatbot, promising enhancements in the coming year.

This announcement builds on X's significant transformation in 2024, which included the rebranding from Twitter, the launch of X Premium, the removal of legacy verification systems, and the introduction of Grok.