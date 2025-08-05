X introduces lower ad rates for 'Aesthetic' ads

New Delhi: X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has created a new ad quality policy that rewards brands for creating "aesthetic" advertisements.

Effective from late July 2025, the platform is offering lower cost-per-mille (CPM) rates for ads that adhere to a minimalist approach, free of URLs, hashtags, and excessive emojis, to enhance user experience and promote visually appealing content.

The updated policy has introduced an “aesthetic score” for every ad on the platform. This score evaluates ad copy and creative based on design quality, clarity, and adherence to guidelines that discourage visual clutter.

Ads deemed “beautiful” – those with clean, concise copy, no hashtags, and a maximum of one emoji (except in Japan and Korea, where cultural norms allow more flexibility) – will benefit from up to 20% lower CPM rates and better placement in user feeds. Conversely, ads that violate these guidelines face higher costs and algorithmic suppression, making compliance a financial and strategic priority for advertisers.

The initiative, which started with a ban on hashtags in ads on June 27, 2025, and a one-emoji limit, reflects X’s push for a streamlined, AI-driven aesthetic under CEO Elon Musk’s leadership.