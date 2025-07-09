X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns; Musk to lead platform into new chapter

New Delhi: Linda Yaccarino has announced her resignation as CEO of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, marking the end of her two-year stint at the helm of Elon Musk’s company.

Yaccarino confirmed her departure on Wednesday through a positive social media post, reflecting on her tenure and expressing optimism about the company’s future.

“The best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with xAI,” Yaccarino wrote, referencing Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture that recently launched the chatbot Grok.

A seasoned advertising executive, Yaccarino was brought on board by Musk in May 2023, a few months after his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. At the time, Musk stated that Yaccarino would primarily oversee the company’s business operations, allowing him to focus on product design and technological innovation.

Yaccarino’s exit comes at a time of transition for X, as the platform continues to reposition itself under Musk’s broader vision for social media and AI integration. Further details on leadership succession have not yet been announced.