X blocks 8,000 accounts in India under government orders

New Delhi: Social media platform X has received executive orders from the Indian government to block over 8,000 accounts within India, including those of international news organisations and prominent users, as part of a broad crackdown on online content.

The orders come with potential penalties, including substantial fines and imprisonment for X’s local employees, if not complied with.

The company revealed that the directives often lacked clarity, with many orders failing to specify the exact posts or content that allegedly violated Indian laws. In a significant number of cases, no supporting evidence or justification was provided, raising concerns about the lack of transparency in the process.

Despite its objections, X has begun withholding the specified accounts within India, stating that it has no choice but to comply to keep its platform accessible in the country. The company described the move as a difficult but necessary step to maintain its operations in one of its largest user markets.

“Blocking entire accounts is not only unnecessary but amounts to censorship of existing and future content, violating the fundamental right to free speech,” the company said in a statement.

X also noted that it is legally restricted from publishing the full details of these executive orders, which it believes is crucial for transparency and accountability. However, it encouraged affected users in India to seek legal recourse independently, highlighting the limitations it faces under Indian law in challenging such directives.

The company confirmed that it is actively exploring all possible legal options but remains constrained by the current regulatory environment.