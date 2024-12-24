WWE to transfer media rights from Sony Entertainment to Netflix

New Delhi: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will transfer its media rights in India from Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) to Netflix.

This transition comes as part of a broader 10-year global agreement valued at $5 billion, signed earlier this year between WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, and Netflix.

WWE programming has enjoyed a longstanding presence on Indian television through Ten Sports since 2002, which was later rebranded to Sony Ten after SPNI acquired it for $385 million from Zee Entertainment in 2016.

However, with the contract between WWE and SPNI set to expire in March 2025, Netflix is poised to take over, signalling the streaming giant's first significant foray into sports entertainment in India.

The deal will see WWE's flagship shows like Raw, SmackDown, and NXT move exclusively to Netflix starting in April 2025 in India. This move aligns with Netflix's global strategy to expand its live sports content, following deals like the NFL partnership.

For SPNI, this means the end of a long-standing partnership with WWE, which has been a cornerstone of its sports programming.

The impact of this shift is expected to be significant in India, where WWE has a massive following, with over 900 million viewers accustomed to watching on cable TV. The transition might affect viewership patterns but could also introduce WWE to a broader audience on Netflix, which currently boasts 12 million subscribers in India.