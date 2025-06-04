WPP Media debuts ‘Open Intelligence’

New Delhi: WPP Media has announced the launch of Open Intelligence, a data-driven initiative that combines a new AI-based infrastructure with what the company describes as the industry's first Large Marketing Model (LMM). The development aims to improve marketing effectiveness by using predictive intelligence trained on large-scale behavioural and audience data.

According to the company, Open Intelligence has been built using trillions of signals gathered through more than 350 partners across over 75 markets. This network enables the solution to reach up to five billion adults globally, by analysing audience engagement patterns in real time.

The Large Marketing Model is designed to learn from commercial, geographic, cultural, and behavioural data, in a manner similar to how Large Language Models work with text and imagery. WPP Media states that clients will be able to tailor the model with their own first-party data to support individual business strategies. The model can then be used to optimise audience targeting, creative output, and media spending decisions.

Additionally, Open Intelligence includes platform-specific models that use data signals to generate targeting rules across different digital environments. WPP highlights that this approach does not rely on moving or centralising data and is designed to comply with privacy standards across both direct and programmatic advertising inventory.

The initiative also reflects a shift away from traditional identity-based data models, which have become less viable due to evolving consumer behaviour, privacy regulations, and the declining availability of third-party identifiers. Instead, Open Intelligence focuses on what WPP calls "Intelligence Beyond Identity", which refers to a multimodal approach using varied data inputs to inform marketing decisions.

WPP Media says the system builds on its acquisition of InfoSum, a company specialising in decentralised data collaboration. This infrastructure enables clients to train AI models without moving or copying data, allowing for what the company describes as a “privacy-by-default” approach.

Open Intelligence will serve as the core model within WPP Open, the company’s AI-enabled marketing platform, and is expected to support functions including audience generation, campaign strategy, activation, and performance analysis.

The launch has been supported by a number of technology and data partners, including FreeWheel, Google, Microsoft Advertising, Meta, Snap Inc., TikTok, Adelaide, Adstra, Circana, Experian, and Lumen Research.

Paul Limbrey, VP, Global Client & Agency Solutions at Google, commented, “This expanded Open Intelligence collaboration with WPP Media, powered by Google Cloud's Spanner Graph, is a significant advancement in AI-driven marketing. We anticipate this collaboration will deliver enhanced client outcomes and measurable value on Google's Ad platforms.”

Chris Feo, Chief Business Officer at Experian, said, "By integrating Experian’s identity and consumer insights with WPP’s Open Intelligence framework, we help brands move beyond fragmented identity solutions to a comprehensive 'Intelligence Beyond Identity' approach. Together, we can develop and implement customised models that reveal richer audience signals, optimise media strategies, and demonstrate business impact."

Kris Magel, Vice President, Global Agency Partnerships at FreeWheel, noted, "With Freewheel and Open Intelligence, advertisers will have the most direct access to premium streaming inventory while also matched and measured with publisher’s unique identity infrastructure in a secure and privacy centric manner. This partnership provides an opportunity for WPP clients to reach their high-value audiences while minimising tech hops to drive efficiency and effectiveness of outcomes."

Marc Guldimann, CEO & Co-founder of Adelaide, stated, "Congratulations to WPP on the launch of Open Intelligence, a bold step forward in connecting data, AI, and outcomes at scale. We’re proud that Adelaide’s AU metric is embedded in the Large Marketing Model, setting a new standard for outcome-based media quality and enabling brands to plan, activate, and optimise with real attention and real results. This marks a major milestone for the industry and reflects WPP's ongoing commitment to innovation.”

Open Intelligence will be rolled out to clients in phases throughout 2025. The current launch represents an early stage in that deployment, with further integrations and partner onboarding expected to continue.