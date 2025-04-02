Wow! Momo seeks creative agency

New Delhi: Wow! Momo is looking for a creative agency that specialises in e-commerce marketing. Rohit Bengani, Senior Trade Marketing Manager, Wow! Momo made the announcement through a LinkedIn post.

Bengani said in the LinkedIn post, “Hi all, looking for an ambitious creative agency that specialies in Ecom marketing to come up with inspiring digital campaigns/creatives. Small team, big on delivery, would be the right fit.”

He added, “This is to drive Wow! Momo FMCG online campaigns and more. Kindly DM if you are excited to collaborate.”

Wow! Momo is a chain of fast food restaurants headquartered in Kolkata. The company was founded in 2008 by Sagar Daryani and Binod Homagai.