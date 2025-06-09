Wipro Consumer Ventures invests in pet food start-up Goofy Tails

New Delhi: Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting's venture capital arm, Wipro Consumer Care, Ventures, has announced an investment in Delhi-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) pet food start-up Goofy Tails.

This marks the company’s first investment in the pet care segment and the third investment in 2025, bringing the total number of investments by the fund to 15. The firm has signed a definitive agreement with Goofy Tails, the companies said in a joint statement on Friday.

According to the statement, “This is Wipro Consumer Care – Ventures' first investment in the pet care segment, the third investment this calendar year. With this investment, Wipro has fully deployed its Fund I and will now kick off its recently launched Fund II, which has a corpus of Rs 250 crore.”

Goofy Tails has catered to more than 200,000 pets so far, with its products available on major online marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and through its own website.

The latest pre-Series A funding round is worth over USD 1 million, taking the total capital raised by Goofy Tails to USD 2 million, the companies said.

Sumit Keshan, Managing Partner at Wipro Consumer Care, Ventures, said, “We are glad to partner with Goofy Tails, who are passionately addressing key gaps in India’s pet food market. With pets increasingly becoming family, there is a growing demand for high quality, nutritious, and innovative pet food products.”

The Indian pet food market is projected to grow to USD 1.7 billion by FY31, with dog food accounting for 70 per cent of the market and cat food the remaining 30 per cent.

Karan Gupta, co-founder of Goofy Tails, said, “This investment will not only help us scale and reach more pet parents across India but also accelerate R&D and new product innovation – further strengthening our mission. We look forward to leveraging Wipro’s strategic insights and operational strengths as we grow our offerings and distribution.”

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures invests in digital-first consumer brands across India and Southeast Asia, in sectors such as beauty and personal care, health and wellness, home care, packaged food, and pet care.



