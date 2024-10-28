WinZo joins forces with CarryMinati to create parody of MrBeast

New Delhi: WinZO, an Indian social gaming platform, has joined forces with CarryMinati to create a parody video featuring YouTuber, MrBeast. This video involves 14 of India’s YouTubers and has a combined subscriber base of 625 million, making it the largest internet collaboration in Indian YouTube history.

In the video, CarryMinati steps into the role of "Mr Least," a parody of MrBeast. Joining CarryMinati in the video are Indian creators such as Bhuvan Bam, Ashish Chanchlani, Harsh Beniwal, Technical Guruji, and Mortal. The video also includes a cameo from MrBeast himself.

The video aims to give a shout-out to WinZO’s gaming features, with CarryMinati highlighting how the platform lets users engage in real-time banter with their opponents via audio chat.

CarryMinati shared, "Collaborating with WinZO was an easy decision. They are at the forefront of India’s gaming revolution, driven by innovation and a deep understanding of what truly resonates with the youth of this country. WinZO has created a platform that encourages bold ideas, empowers creators, and connects with millions authentically. Together, we are pushing the limits of creativity, and I believe this partnership is just the beginning of something even bigger for India’s digital future."

Saumya Singh Rathore, Co-founder of WinZO, shared, "The world is rapidly moving online, and India is home to the world’s largest, most dynamic consumer base on the internet with over 700 million connected users. The role of the creator economy is critical in shaping the future of interactive entertainment. At WinZO, we see the creative economy as the architects of this future, bridging the gap between technology and culture. This collaboration represents not only the power of partnership but also the limitless potential of India’s creative and entrepreneurial spirit. Together, we are pioneering a new era in entertainment where gaming, storytelling, and technology converge on a global stage."