Wikipedia halts AI-generated summary pilot after editor backlash

New Delhi: The Wikimedia Foundation has paused its trial of AI-generated summaries on Wikipedia following criticism from members of its editorial community. The initiative, titled ‘Simple Article Summaries,’ had been launched earlier this month on the mobile version of the platform, aiming to make complex content more accessible through short AI-generated text.

The summaries were created using a model developed by Cohere and were placed at the top of Wikipedia articles, accompanied by a yellow label indicating they were ‘unverified.’ The intention was to simplify articles for users, but the approach quickly drew concerns from longtime editors who questioned both its accuracy and alignment with the platform’s collaborative principles.

According to 404 Media, contributors argued that the pilot could jeopardise the trust users place in Wikipedia, which is built on the unpaid efforts of human volunteers. Editors expressed discomfort with machine-generated content appearing on a platform traditionally governed by a rigorous review process led by its community.

In response to the feedback, the Wikimedia Foundation decided to pause the trial. A project manager involved with the initiative acknowledged the importance of a cautious and collaborative approach when introducing AI to the platform. “Incorporating AI into Wikipedia is a serious decision that requires proper consideration, including the participation of editors at every step,” the project manager stated.