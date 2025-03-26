Who’s winning India’s digital news race? Comscore India annual report reveals

New Delhi: The Indian digital news landscape witnessed a seismic shift in 2024, with major players such as ABP Network, Aaj Tak, Jagran New Media, HT Media Group, Times Network, The Times of India, Network18, Zee Media, and India Today Group solidifying their dominance in an increasingly competitive market.

According to Comscore’s “India Year in Review 2024” report, these media giants achieved remarkable digital reach, reflecting the evolving consumption patterns of Indian audiences.

ABP Network emerged as a frontrunner, boasting a total digital audience of 136.2 million, with a staggering 86% incremental reach from social media platforms.

The network’s ability to blend traditional journalism with digital-first strategies allowed it to capture a broad demographic, from legacy news consumers to younger audiences engaging via social platforms, the report highlighted.

India’s leading Hindi news brand, Aaj Tak, also maintained a formidable position, leveraging its deep-rooted credibility and extensive multimedia presence.

The channel continued to dominate both television and digital platforms, ensuring real-time coverage across web, mobile, and social media, Comscore said.

Jagran New Media, the digital arm of the Dainik Jagran Group, recorded 82.1 million unique visitors, highlighting the growing demand for regional and vernacular news content. With a 20% incremental audience from social media, Jagran successfully capitalised on India’s digital boom by catering to the Hindi-speaking population with hyper-local reporting and video content.

HT Media Group, the publisher of Hindustan Times and Livemint, reported a total digital audience of 134.3 million, with mobile consumption being a key driver of engagement. Its multi-platform strategy, integrating web, app, and social media experiences, played a crucial role in sustaining audience retention.

The Times Network, which includes major properties like Times Now and ET Now, saw a surge in digital news consumption in 2024. With a focus on video-based content, real-time updates, and AI-driven recommendations, it has remained a top player in the digital news landscape.

Meanwhile, The Times of India continued to lead as one of India’s largest English-language digital news platforms, leveraging a combination of mobile-first strategies, push notifications, and personalized news feeds to engage its vast audience.

News consumption trend

The India Year in Review 2024 report highlighted that news consumption on digital platforms is shifting towards mobile and app-based experiences.

More than 70% of Indian news audiences accessed content through mobile devices, indicating a clear preference for on-the-go news updates.

Regional news consumption saw a sharp rise, with vernacular platforms experiencing a surge in unique visitors. This shift underscores the growing demand for news in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages, enabling publishers to expand their reach beyond metro cities.

Social Media: A critical driver for news engagement

The report underscores how social media has redefined news distribution in India. Publishers such as ABP, Aaj Tak, and Jagran benefited from the power of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to expand their reach beyond traditional website visitors.

The role of short-form video content and live streaming emerged as pivotal trends, with Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts driving record engagement.

Live news updates and breaking news coverage on YouTube Live, Facebook Live, and Twitter Spaces also saw an increase in viewership.

AI-driven content curation and algorithm-based recommendations played a significant role in personalising news feeds, keeping users engaged for longer periods.

News publishers’ monetisation strategies

As the digital news landscape evolves, Indian publishers are exploring new monetisation avenues, including:

Subscription models: Premium content access through paywalls and memberships.

Branded content and influencer partnerships: Collaborations with content creators to expand audience reach.

Programmatic advertising: AI-driven ad placements optimizing revenue streams.

With declining revenues from traditional advertising, these strategies have become essential for sustaining digital journalism in the long run.

The future of digital news in India

With 2025 expected to bring more technological advancements, AI-driven news distribution, and immersive storytelling, the competition in the digital news ecosystem will only intensify.

As audiences increasingly shift towards mobile-first and personalised content consumption, India’s leading news publishers are expected to double down on innovation to maintain their market leadership.

Furthermore, the impact of elections, global events, and artificial intelligence on digital journalism will shape the trajectory of the news industry. The rise of AI-generated news summaries and automated news anchors is also expected to revolutionise how content is delivered to audiences.

Click here to view the full report.