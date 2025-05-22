WhatsApp was never meant to be Facebook, says Co-founder Brian Acton

New Delhi: In a significant development during the US Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) antitrust trial against Meta Platforms, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton testified that the messaging app was never intended to mirror Facebook's social networking model. Acton's statements challenge the FTC's allegations that Meta's acquisition of WhatsApp eliminated a potential competitor in the social media space.

"We had no ambition to build Facebook-like functionality like a feed or any Facebook-like features," Acton stated, emphasizing that WhatsApp's original vision was to provide a straightforward, ad-free messaging service. He noted that prior to its 2014 acquisition by Facebook, WhatsApp was exploring a subscription-based revenue model to maintain independence from advertising influences.

Acton further elaborated that WhatsApp could have remained viable as a subscription-based service rather than resorting to advertising, had it not been acquired by Facebook. He acknowledged that while Meta's infrastructure facilitated WhatsApp's scalability, the platform was already experiencing significant growth independently, citing features like group messaging, voice and video calls, and location sharing.

The FTC's case posits that Meta's acquisition of WhatsApp eliminated a burgeoning competitor, potentially hindering innovation and consumer choice in the social networking domain. Acton's testimony, however, underscores that WhatsApp's founders had no intention of transforming the app into a social network, thereby challenging the notion that it posed a direct threat to Facebook's dominance.