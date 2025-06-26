WhatsApp introduces AI-powered message summaries to ease chat catch-up

New Delhi: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called Message Summaries, which uses Meta’s artificial intelligence to provide users with a quick overview of unread messages in a chat. The feature is designed to assist users in catching up on conversations they may have missed during periods of inactivity.

According to WhatsApp, the tool is especially useful in scenarios such as after a flight or between meetings, when users return to the app and require a rapid understanding of ongoing chats.

The AI-generated summaries are created using Meta’s Private Processing technology. “The process is private and visible only to the user who enables it,” WhatsApp said. The company also stated that the technology ensures neither Meta nor WhatsApp can access the content of the messages or the summaries.

According to the report, the Message Summaries feature is not turned on by default and requires manual activation by the user. WhatsApp has not yet provided a timeline for when the feature will be rolled out globally.

The update comes after the U.S. House of Representatives banned WhatsApp on staff devices over security concerns.