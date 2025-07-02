WhatsApp Business introduces per-message billing model from July 2025

New Delhi: Meta has announced a pricing overhaul for WhatsApp Business, set to take effect from July 1, 2025. The platform will transition from its existing conversation-based billing system to a per-message pricing model.

Previously, businesses were charged a flat fee for all messages exchanged during a 24-hour session initiated by either party. With the new structure, each template message sent will now incur a separate charge.

Messages will be classified into three distinct categories: Marketing, Utility, and Authentication, with pricing varying based on message type, region, volume, and who initiates the interaction.

Revised message categories and pricing rules

Meta has outlined the following definitions under the new framework:

Marketing messages: Promotions for products, services, or events.



Utility messages: Transactional updates like order confirmations and delivery notifications.



Authentication messages: Security-related communications such as one-time passwords or login verification codes.



Charges will be determined by the message category, the recipient’s geographical region, and the monthly message volume. Additionally, pricing differs depending on whether the message is user-initiated or business-initiated.

Importantly, user-initiated conversations will remain free of charge for a 24-hour window, allowing businesses to respond with unlimited messages—including rich media and approved templates—without cost. Once that window closes, or if the business initiates the conversation, the new per-message charges will apply.

Volume-based discounts

To support larger enterprises, WhatsApp Business is introducing automatic, volume-based discounts for utility and authentication messages. Discounts will be calculated based on the total number of monthly messages sent by all WhatsApp Business accounts under a single entity.

For instance, Meta stated that a business sending over 3 million authentication messages in India would receive tiered discounts: the first 250,000 messages would be billed at the standard rate, followed by progressive reductions of 5%, 10%, and 15% at higher volume thresholds. These tiers reset every month, enabling businesses to manage costs more flexibly.

Each region will have specific discount thresholds, and qualifying volumes are calculated collectively across business accounts.

Extended free messaging windows

Meta is also expanding its free messaging window for ad-driven engagement. If a user initiates a conversation by clicking on a WhatsApp ad or a call-to-action from a Facebook Page, the business can send messages free of charge for 72 hours following the user’s first reply. This window covers all template types, including marketing messages.

The standard 24-hour free response window for user-initiated conversations remains unchanged. Each new message from the customer resets the timer, giving businesses fresh opportunities to engage without triggering per-message charges. Utility messages sent within this window will not be charged, offering businesses additional savings through strategic message timing.

Changes to service messaging policy

Meta is retiring its previous offer of 1,000 free monthly service conversations. Going forward, all service messages initiated by users will be free of charge, without a cap on volume. As long as users continue responding within 24 hours, businesses can engage them without incurring additional costs.

This adjustment is aimed at making WhatsApp more cost-effective for customer support and service queries while encouraging timely communication.

Tools for optimising costs

To help businesses adapt to the new model, Meta recommends using campaign analytics tools such as CampaignHQ to monitor message volumes and optimise timing. Businesses are also encouraged to re-evaluate messaging strategies and ensure each communication delivers value, given the increased emphasis on per-message cost.

Meta says the changes are designed to encourage more purposeful messaging, improve customer experiences, and align pricing with business outcomes at scale.