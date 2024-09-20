WhatsApp announces Channel Categories for users to browse via interest

Delhi: WhatsApp announced Channel Categories for people to browse and find channels they’re interested in. You can now search between seven different categories to see a variety of channels to follow including People, Organizations, Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment, Businesses, and News and Information.

On the ‘Updates’ tab, select ‘Explore’ to see all the categories and relevant channels in the directory.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana joined WhatsApp Channels today, aiming to offer followers exclusive content and behind-the-scenes updates, from his career to his everyday life, especially his poetry.

Ayushmann Khurrana with the launch of his new WhatsApp channel, said, “Today with the launch of my new WhatsApp channel, I want to get a step closer to staying connected with my admirers one on one. Through my WhatsApp channel, I want to create a close-knit community, share my thoughts, my daily inspirations, my poetry – moments that I usually share with my family and friends and no one else! So, it will be deeply personal and reflective and candid – stay tuned to find out more!”