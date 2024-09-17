Way2News raises $14 Million in Series B round led by WestBridge Capital

Delhi: Way2News has raised $14 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from venture capitalist Sashi Reddi. This fresh infusion of capital, which follows the company’s Series A round two years ago, aims to drive Way2News' presence in South India.

Raju Vanapala, Founder and CEO of Way2News, said, “Way2News is dedicated to delivering news that truly matters to language communities. We are thrilled to have a partner like WestBridge Capital, whose continued belief in our vision has been instrumental in supporting our growth. This investment is a step towards expanding our footprint into every household in South India, ensuring that all citizens can access timely and relevant news in their language. We focus on building an inclusive, dynamic, and engaging news experience for every Indian. With this funding, we aim to scale our platform further, bringing more communities into the fold.”

Rishit Desai, Partner at WestBridge, said, “Over the last few years, Way2News has made remarkable strides in democratizing access to local news across South India, effectively addressing a crucial gap in the market. Their rapid growth in the Telugu and Tamil markets is a testament to their vision and the strength of their model. We are excited to support their expansion across South India. We look forward to continuing our support for their vision to become the go-to platform for news, and we believe their unique approach will enable them to make significant inroads down south.”