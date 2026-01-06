WaveX partners with FITT, IIT Delhi to scale media-tech incubation and innovation across India

New Delhi: WaveX, the startup accelerator initiative under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), has partnered with Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, to expand media-tech incubation and innovation across India.

WaveX and FITT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi.

Under the partnership, FITT, IIT Delhi will support the implementation and expansion of the WaveX Programme, a national initiative focused on setting up and strengthening incubation centres across the country for startups in media, entertainment, broadcasting and communication technologies.

FITT will provide strategic and operational guidance for incubator setup, facilitate engagement with other IITs and innovation hubs, and offer access to technical expertise, research facilities, mentorship and IP support. It will also enable capacity-building initiatives for startups and incubation managers.

WaveX will provide financial support, policy guidance and national visibility for the programme. The initiative will aim to enable startups with funding support, mentorship, infrastructure access, industry partnerships, and exposure to investors and global markets.

“WaveX is envisioned as a national catalyst for innovation in media and entertainment technologies. WaveX will accelerate startups driving core technological disruption in the media industry, as well as innovators building new applications on existing technology platforms. WaveX aims to catalyse the wider ecosystem and establish world-class incubation facilities for M&E startups,” Jaju said.

Nikhil Agarwal, Managing Director, FITT, IIT Delhi, said, “This partnership with WaveX reflects FITT’s commitment to enabling technology-driven entrepreneurship in emerging and creative technology sectors. By combining policy support, academic excellence, and industry engagement, we aim to create a strong national incubation platform that supports startups working at the intersection of media, technology, and innovation.”

The partners said the collaboration aims to leverage IIT Delhi’s academic and research strengths to accelerate startup growth and technology commercialisation under the WaveX framework, strengthening India’s media and entertainment innovation ecosystem.

WaveX is a national media and entertainment technology innovation and incubation programme under the aegis of MIB and is implemented through the National Film Development Corporation Ltd (NFDC). It supports startups and entrepreneurs working in broadcasting, communication, media and emerging technologies through structured incubation support, industry access, mentorship and national and global exposure.

FITT is IIT Delhi’s industry interface organisation, focused on innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialisation, including incubation, industry collaboration, research translation and intellectual property management.