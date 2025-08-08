WAVES OTT partners with creators, broadcasters to boost multi-language content: L Murugan

New Delhi: WAVES OTT is working with a wide network of content creators, regional broadcasters, and cultural institutions to onboard content on the WAVES OTT platform across multiple Indian languages and dialects, said Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, August 8, 2025.

Murugan added that the platform also supports subtitling and metadata enrichment to make diverse content discoverable and accessible to a broader regional audience.

He highlighted that WAVES OTT is also leveraging the regional content strengths of Akashvani and Doordarshan.

“All 35 Doordarshan Satellite Channels and various regional channels of Akashvani are available on the WAVES OTT Platform. Additionally, many FTA (free-to-air) broadcasters showcasing regional content and covering various cultures are also available on WAVES.”

Murugan went on to say that various promotional and outreach efforts have been undertaken to popularise the WAVES OTT platform in rural and semi-urban areas. “These include promotions through Akashvani and Doordarshan channels, as well as the MyGov platform. Targeted social media campaigns in regional languages are being run to reach audiences in these areas. Prasar Bharati has also collaborated with Common Service Centres (CSCs) for on-ground activation through Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs).”