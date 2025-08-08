WAVES OTT adds magazines and journals; eyes 150+ titles from 30 publishers by 2026

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati unveiled the Magazines and Journals Section on its OTT platform, WAVES.

The initiative was launched by Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, during Magzimise 2025 at The Imperial, New Delhi, in the presence of publishers and industry leaders.

The section hosts over 50 titles from six popular publications, including Living Media India (India Today Group), Delhi Press Patra Prakashan, Outlook Publishing India, Diamond Magazines, Kalakaumudi Publications, and Ananda Vikatan Productions.

The catalogue covers news, current affairs, research, lifestyle, culture, and special interest content.

The publications are available in nine languages, including English, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, namely:

• India Today English, India Today Hindi, Business Today, Reader’s Digest, Cosmopolitan, Harper’s Bazaar, Hello! India, Auto Today

• Grishshobha Hindi, Sarita, Saras Salil, Manohar Kahaniyan, Grishshobha Gujarati, Grishshobha Marathi, Grishshobha Kannada, Grishshobha Tamil, Grishshobha Telugu, Grishshobha Bangla, Grishshobha Malayalam, Mukta, Farm N Food, Satyakatha, Champak (English), Champak Hindi, Champak Marathi, Champak Gujarati, Champak Kannada, Champak Tamil, Champak Telugu, Highlight Genies, Highlight Champs

• Outlook, Outlook Business, Outlook Money, Outlook Traveller, Outlook Hindi

• Grihlakshmi, Sadhna Path, Cricket Today (Hindi), Cricket Today (English)

• Kalakaumudi, Vellinakshatram, Muhurtham

• Aval Vikatan

This newly launched section complements the free access to government publications such as Yojana, Kurukshetra, Aajkal, and Bal Bharati, already available on WAVES.

Over the next year, WAVES aims to grow this library to 150+ titles from 30+ publishers.

To mark the launch, WAVES is introducing a special limited-period subscription offer of Rs 99 per month and Rs 999 per year.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, said, “WAVES is evolving into a complete content destination, a place where audiences can find trusted information, meaningful storytelling, and cultural depth in equal measure. The Magazines and Journals Section strengthens this vision, offering credible and diverse content in multiple languages to readers across the country. This is about more than convenience; it is about placing quality publishing where the audience already is.”

Anant Nath, Executive Publisher, Delhi Press, and President, Association of Indian Magazines, said, “We are extremely excited to partner with WAVES to bring the richness of Indian magazines with their credible and thoughtful content to the large online readership that the platform is building.”