WAVES aims to connect creators, content buyers, and global markets: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The creator economy is undergoing a significant transformation, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said during a media interaction on Saturday.

Addressing representatives from around 20 national and regional media houses, the Minister outlined the evolving nature of the media and entertainment sector and the government’s vision behind the upcoming World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to be held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

Vaishnaw stated that advancements in technology have fundamentally altered content creation, distribution, and consumption models. “The traditional model is being replaced by a new paradigm. Today, creators from remote areas in Jharkhand or Kerala can produce high-quality content and reach audiences in the millions. The landscape has changed, bringing with it both opportunities and challenges,” he said.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to the growing creator economy, he noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively acknowledged the contributions of digital creators in promoting India’s soft power on the global stage.

Positioning WAVES as a first-of-its-kind initiative, Vaishnaw said the summit aims to become a global platform for the media and entertainment industry, akin to how the World Economic Forum functions for economic dialogue. “WAVES is envisioned as a connector between creators, content buyers, and markets. It will provide a scalable platform for sourcing and showcasing creative solutions,” he said.

The minister revealed that WAVES 2025 has already seen over one lakh registrations, underscoring the overwhelming response from the creative community. The top contributors and innovators will be honoured through dedicated awards recognising their impact on the evolving global content landscape.

Also speaking at the interaction, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, welcomed the participants and stressed the importance of collaborative dialogue in shaping the future of the sector. He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to engaging proactively with all stakeholders in the media and entertainment ecosystem.