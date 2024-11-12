VWO signs strategic partnership with LS Digital to bolster brands’ digital experience optimisation

New Delhi: VWO, an experimentation and experience optimisation platform, announced a strategic partnership with LS Digital to enable brands to elevate their digital experiences and drive business growth through data-driven insights and testing.

The alliance combines VWO's capabilities in A/B testing, user behaviour analytics, personalisation, and conversion rate optimisation with LS Digital's digital business transformation (DBT) framework and expertise in media, creative and communication, data and insights, tech and innovation, UI/UX and CX/EX.

Through this partnership, LS Digital clients will gain access to VWO's connected and end-to-end platform, allowing them to uncover insights into user behaviour, run tests on web and mobile apps, and personalise customer experiences at scale.

Santosh Shukla, CEO – UI/UX, LS Digital, said, "At LS Digital, we continuously seek strategic partnerships that enable our clients to stay ahead in the fast-evolving digital landscape. Collaborating with VWO allows us to bring cutting-edge experience optimisation solutions to Indian brands, enhancing their ability to create seamless and impactful customer experiences. By combining our digital business transformation expertise with VWO's powerful platform, we aim to deliver superior value, helping brands drive sustainable growth and customer loyalty,"

Sparsh Gupta, CEO of VWO, said, "Partnering with LS Digital will bring our experience optimisation solutions to a broader range of businesses, delivering enhanced value to our shared clients. LS Digital’s expertise in digital business transformation aligns perfectly with our motto to help brands make data-backed, informed decisions that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth for them."