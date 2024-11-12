VUI Live wins digital marketing mandate of Laiqa Wellness

New Delhi: VUI Live, a full-service digital marketing and consulting company, has secured the digital marketing mandate for Laiqa Wellness, a Gurgaon-based Femtech startup.
This partnership aims to amplify Laiqa’s digital footprint and elevate its brand awareness in the competitive Indian market.
As part of the mandate, VUI Live will devise and execute digital marketing strategies tailored to amplify the brand's reach and overall engagement. The agency will also be responsible for Laiqa’s social media management, SEO, performance marketing, WhatsApp and email marketing, and all creative content.
Akash Manchanda, Co-Founder and Business Head at VUI Live, said, ”We are elated to have inked this partnership with Laiqa Wellness. This association is not just about driving compelling campaigns but also about understanding the landscape and enabling effective communication. Our extensive experience in driving brand visibility through integrated digital marketing strategies will help Laiqa connect with its target audience.”