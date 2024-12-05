VUI Live hires Viraj Panwar as Sales Head

New Delhi: VUI Live, the digital marketing and consulting company, has appointed Viraj Panwar as their sales head.

Panwar will lead new business development initiatives and oversee strategic sales efforts.

Before joining VUI Live, Panwar was associated with TV9 Network, driving sales growth through branded content initiatives.

Previously at ABP Network, he developed strategic sales plans.

Panwar said, “I am thrilled to join VUI Live, a dynamic agency that is consistently pushing the envelope in digital marketing. My goal is to leverage my expertise to drive business expansion and deliver high-impact results for our clients. The agency’s commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to create tailored solutions is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Akash Manchanda, Co-founder and Business Head, VUI Live, said, “We are delighted to have Viraj Panwar on board as our Sales Head. His deep understanding of market dynamics combined with his proven ability to build and optimize sales processes aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unmatched value to our clients. As we continue to scale our operations and expand our client base, Viraj’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth trajectory.”