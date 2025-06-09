Vritti Mindwave Media to use LED vans during Pandharpur Wari 2025 for brand outreach

New Delhi: Vritti Mindwave Media, a rural marketing and digital out-of-home (OOH) agency, is set to deploy 20 LED-equipped vans during the Pandharpur Wari 2025 between June 19 and July 6. These mobile units will stream live online darshan of Lord Vitthal, accompanied by branded messages, along the pilgrimage route. The initiative is intended to engage with the estimated 10 million devotees expected to take part in the annual foot pilgrimage.

The Pandharpur Yatra, also known as the Wari, is a centuries-old tradition where Warkaris—devotees from across Maharashtra—journey on foot to the Vitthal temple. The moving procession, which includes Palkhis from Alandi and Dehu, attracts a diverse demographic and presents unique outreach opportunities.

Vritti is also incorporating formats such as anamorphic and 3D billboards, and developing solutions targeted at financial services to promote digital transactions and inclusion.

Opportunities for social initiatives are also being explored. These include branded hydration stations, health camps, education kiosks, and mobile phone recharge points. These setups aim to provide services while building public engagement.

“This year, we are replicating the success of our Maha Kumbh Mela campaigns by bringing in LED-equipped mobile vans, digital anamorphic content, and interactive activation zones to the Wari route. The advantage with LED advertising is it moves strategically along with the crowd. The aim is to create impactful brand touchpoints that combine spirituality, utility, and technology,” said Rajesh Radhakrishnan, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, Vritti Mindwave Media.

According to the agency, the LED vans will operate for 8 to 10 hours daily, offering visibility throughout the route.

“The vans will stream live darshan of the Pandharpur deity, enabling pilgrims to view the idol without waiting in long queues, especially useful for the elderly and women. The initiative enables brands to align themselves with the spiritual journey of devotees, creating emotional connections that transcend conventional advertising. Advanced digital tracking capabilities will provide clear metrics on campaign performance and audience engagement,” Radhakrishnan added.