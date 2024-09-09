Vivek Srivastava returns to Viacom18 as EVP and biz head for Jio Cinema, hindi entertainment

Delhi: Jio Cinema has appointed Vivek Srivastava, former Head of Growth and Business Management at Amazon Prime Video, as EVP and Business Head for Jio Cinema Hindi Entertainment.

Srivastava joined Prime Video in 2022 as Head of Partnerships and later became Head of Prime Video Channels in India in 2023.

Prior to this, he spent over seven years at Times Network as President of Digital and Broadcast and held roles at Kantar, TAM, and Viacom18, where he led digital and commercial operations for Colors for six years.