Viacom18's Mansi Shah Joins Way2News as Region Head – West

New Delhi: Way2News, India’s hyperlocal news platform, has announced the appointment of Mansi Shah as Region Head – West. With over 18 years of experience in media and advertising sales, Mansi will be instrumental in spearheading the company's monetisation strategies and building key brand partnerships to accelerate its growth in Western India.

Prior to joining Way2News, Shah served as Director of Ad Sales at Viacom18 Media for over 12 years.

Raju Vanapala, Founder and CEO, Way2News, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Mansi to our team. Her proven sales track record and deep understanding of the Hindi and Marathi markets will be invaluable in unlocking new growth opportunities across Western India. With her expertise, we are confident in our ability to strengthen our presence and enhance our offerings to advertisers in the region.”

Shah said, "I am excited to join Way2News at a time when the demand for regional content is transforming the advertising landscape. Way2News offers a unique opportunity for brands to engage deeply with local audiences, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive the platform’s growth in the Western region. Together, we will create impactful advertising solutions that resonate with regional consumers and help brands build meaningful connections with their target audiences."