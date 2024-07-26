Viacom18 on boards SBI and JSW Group as co-presenters for Paris Olympics 2024

Delhi: Viacom18, the official broadcast and digital partner for Paris 2024, has now announced a coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics.

SBI and JSW Group will Co-Present Paris 2024 to viewers. ThumsUp and Herbalife have come on board as Associate Sponsors. AMFI, MRF, Bacardi Martini India and Punjab National Bank are Special Partners in Viacom18’s presentation of the Olympic Games, while Highlights will be presented by Aditya Birla Capital.

The coverage commences with a camera feed on the Team India boat throughout the Opening Ceremony on the Seine, giving viewers an up and close view of the contingent.

Viacom18 will also have a presence on the boat, aimed to enable securing real-time reactions, quotes, and footage of the Indian athletes as the colourful river parade floats through the heart of the French capital.



The Opening Ceremony will be presented in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. In addition to the studio experts line-up of former champions across multiple sporting disciplines on Opening Day, India’s first athletics World Championship medal winner and two-time Olympian Anju Bobby George will take her place in Viacom18’s studios for Paris 2024.



Olympics coverage in India will be presented across 20 concurrent feeds on JioCinema for free, allowing fans to catch their preferred action and Indian performances at the Olympic Games anytime, anywhere on their preferred device. The presentation will have 17 sports-wise feeds and three curated feeds in 4K.



The curated feeds will include an India feed in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The Women Power feed will capture the matches of women Olympians for the entire edition, while a Best Global Action feed in English and Hindi, will track the finest athletes in the world in action at Paris 2024.



On linear platforms, Sports18 – 1, Sports18 – 1 HD, Sports18 – 2 will run India focused feed, Global Action will be available on Sports18 – 3. Sports18 – 1 and Sports18 – 1 HD will present the Games in English with Tamil and Telugu available on the language button. Sports18 – 2 will offer the Paris 2024 in Hindi.



India’s bid for glory at Paris 2024 will kick-off on July 27 at 2:00 PM with Sandeep Singh-Elavenil Valarivan, and Arjun Babuta-Ramita Jindal featuring in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. Neeraj Chopra will tip-off his Javelin Throw title defence on August 6 alongside country mate Kishor Jena.

Viacom18’s expansive coverage of the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony starts at 9 PM on July 26, live and exclusive on JioCinema, Sports18 Network, Colors Network, VH1, and MTV.