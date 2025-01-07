Vi adds Lionsgate Play to its streaming lineup

New Delhi: Vi announced a strategic partnership with streaming service, Lionsgate Play.

Vi Movies & TV caters to the diverse entertainment needs of consumers, via aggregation of the OTTs through a single app and single subscription.

Users can explore content ranging from Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 to Fancode for Sports as well as regional content from Sun NXT, ManoramaMax, Nammaflix, Klikk and Chaupal and now Lionsgate Play.

It also offers 300+ Live TV Channels including 30+ Live News Channels. All this is available through Vi Movies & TV app available for viewing on Smartphones, Smart TVs as well as Laptops & Tablets.