Advertisment

0

Digital

Vi adds Lionsgate Play to its streaming lineup

Users can explore content ranging from Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 to Fancode for Sports as well as regional content from Sun NXT, ManoramaMax, Nammaflix, Klikk and Chaupal and now Lionsgate Play

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Vi-MTV-&-Lionsgate-partnership
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Vi announced a strategic partnership with streaming service, Lionsgate Play. 

Vi Movies & TV caters to the diverse entertainment needs of consumers, via aggregation of the OTTs through a single app and single subscription.

Users can explore content ranging from Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 to Fancode for Sports as well as regional content from Sun NXT, ManoramaMax, Nammaflix, Klikk and Chaupal and now Lionsgate Play. 

It also offers 300+ Live TV Channels including 30+ Live News Channels. All this is available through Vi Movies & TV app available for viewing on Smartphones, Smart TVs as well as Laptops & Tablets.

Lionsgate Play Vi
Advertisment
 