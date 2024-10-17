Vertoz announces two key appointments to its leadership team

New Delhi: Vertoz, an AI-powered madtech and cloudtech platform, announced two new appointments - Shashank Verma as Head of Sales and Sudha Wadhwa as National Head of Business Growth.

At Vertoz, Verma will oversee sales initiatives across international, domestic, education, healthcare, and government sectors.

Wadhwa will be focusing on driving business growth through innovative digital marketing strategies by enhancing brand visibility and increasing revenue through strategic marketing communications and media advertising.

Hiren Shah, Founder of Vertoz said, “We are delighted to welcome Sudha Wadhwa and Shashank Verma to the Vertoz team. Their combined industry experience and deep expertise will be instrumental in propelling our growth and expanding our market reach. With their leadership, we are confident that Vertoz will continue to strengthen its representation business and deliver advanced AI-powered solutions to our clients. These strategic hires are a significant step in our journey to further scale the business and meet the evolving needs of our customers. Their contributions will enhance our customer engagement and drive sustainable growth in the digital advertising landscape.”