Veera web browser expands to 108 countries

New Delhi: Veera, the India-founded internet browser, has expanded its availability to 108 countries. Recently, Veera introduced a range of Web3 capabilities integrated into its existing browser.

Veera was developed to address the complexities associated with Web3, aiming to simplify user interactions with decentralised technologies.

Since its launch, Veera claimed it has scaled to 4 million users with a monthly active user base of over 1 million, a daily active user base of over 100k and an average time spent of over 13 minutes per day.

The ⁠⁠overall Web3 user base is expected to be between 100-200 million globally and this market is projected to grow to $104.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.47% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

“Our goal with Veera was to build a product that genuinely adds value to users’ lives. We have always been a gateway to the internet for our users—now, we’re also a gateway to the world of Web3. We believe the future of the internet is decentralised, and Veera is designed to make that future accessible to everyone. We are conscious of the responsibility we have to provide the best possible experience as we now become a global product catering to various tastes and use cases. But this is just the beginning. We have so much more in store for users across the world," said Arjun Ghose, Founder and CEO, Veera.

Sukhdeep Bhogal, COO and CPO, Veera, added, “Veera isn’t just a browser; it’s a gateway to the decentralised world because it packs the power of a browser, crypto wallet, DApp store and gives users a gateway to the world of Web3. Our mission is simple: empower users with a secure, privacy-focused, and rewarding Web3 experience. Our intuitive UX simplifies access to Web3 onboarding while preserving user autonomy, helping us shape the next era of the internet.”

The company’s future plans include an iOS launch catering to iPhone users.