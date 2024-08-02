Veera surpasses 2M users within three months of its 1M mark

Delhi: Veera has revealed a milestone by surpassing two million users within three months of hitting its first million-user mark.

Since the launch of its beta version in September 2023 and the production version in February 2024, Veera has introduced features including a cricket widget called Cricket Adda, Veera Games, privacy features, rewards, and most recently its content partnership with ABP Live.

Recently, Veera unveiled a sleek, modern redesign for their app.

Arjun Ghose, Founder and CEO of Veera, said, "Surpassing two million users in such a short span is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our users. We are committed to continuously innovating and providing the best mobile browsing experience possible. We have a number of exciting features coming up this year that will keep evolving the internet experience and make the internet even more bindaas for our customers.”