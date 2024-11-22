VdoCipher launches new live streaming service

New Delhi: VdoCipher, the global video hosting company, has launched its live streaming service One-to-Many Live Broadcast Solution.

Since this new service is integrated with the platform's existing suite of video hosting solutions, it provides users with a comprehensive platform to manage and deliver both on-demand and live content.

Building on this integration, the service is designed to serve all kinds of use cases, from small webinars to huge events, regardless of the audience size. Its scalability feature is backed by dedicated streaming servers and AWS and Google Cloud infrastructure to ensure both uptime and reliability in 6 continents.

The live streaming service includes several key features, such as real-time engagement during a live session through anonymous and authenticated user chat functionality. Other key offerings include DVR (option to go back in live stream), domain restriction and scheduling streams in advance. Streamed content is automatically recorded with DRM protection and securely stored on the customer’s dashboard, which can then be embedded in websites or apps. It also supports flexible stream setup by integrating with broadcasting software such as OBS, Vmix, and simultaneously enabling screen sharing and multi-source streaming from a single account.



Use cases on VdoCipher are from 5 key industries

● Education and e-learning platforms stream live lectures, workshops, and seminars, increasing accessibility for students.

● Events and entertainment reach global audiences through live streaming of concerts, sports, and conferences.

● Religious organisations stream services and ceremonies, allowing remote participation in significant events.

● Spiritual organisations and health creators stream yoga, meditation and wellness programs live.

● Businesses, from corporations to influencers, utilise live streaming for product launches, customer support, and real-time engagement.

VdoCipher already serves more than 3,000 platforms in 120+ countries across 6 continents.

Siddhant Jain, CEO, VdoCipher, said, “We understand the immense value content creators and broadcasters place on their intellectual property. With our new live streaming services, we aim to empower businesses, educators, and creators to engage their audiences in real-time with seamless, immersive, and best-in-class streaming experiences. The global live-streaming market size was valued at $55.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from $71.63 billion in 2023 to $559.62 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 29.30% during 2023-2032. As this industry continues to experience exponential growth, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for real-time content delivery. By combining high-quality video delivery, scalability, and our renowned features, we are providing a comprehensive platform that enables our users to focus on creating compelling content while we handle the technical complexities of live broadcasting. We are committed to driving innovation in the live streaming space and helping our customers succeed in the digital age.”