VDO.AI introduces interactive In Scroll display ad format for desktop and mobile

New Delhi: Advertising technology firm VDO.AI has launched a new In-Scroll Display Ad Format aimed at enhancing user engagement through interactivity and motion. The format, which functions across both desktop and mobile platforms, is intended to provide an alternative to traditional static advertisements.

The design features a 50-50 split layout, with one side showcasing a static brand image and the other offering interactive elements that allow users to explore product features and selling points. The scrolling functionality introduces a 3D experience, differentiating it from conventional display formats.

According to VDO.AI, this approach has led to an increase in engagement rates of over 25%.

Commenting on the launch, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “The In-Scroll Display Ad Format from VDO.AI infuses static ads with new vitality, offering brands a powerful tool to visually showcase their products to viewers. As audiences become increasingly discerning about the content they engage with, this innovative, scroll-activated format is designed to captivate attention and foster meaningful interaction”.

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO of VDO.AI, added, “At VDO.AI, our dedication to continuous innovation ensures that our advertising solutions keep pace with the rapidly evolving digital landscape. The launch of this In-Scroll Display Ad Format exemplifies our dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions that help brands stand out in an increasingly competitive digital environment. We are proud to enhance our suite of offerings to ensure brands have the very best tools available to capture and retain audience attention.”

Watch the demo here:

https://www.vdo.ai/sample/showcase/skybags/skybags-sample.php