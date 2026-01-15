New Delhi: VAMA.app has launched Vama TV, a new in-app content vertical built around short-form spiritual micro-dramas, marking an expansion of the platform’s digital content offering.

The new vertical features episodic narratives drawn from temples, deities, traditions and Sanatana dharma, presented in a mobile-first format. According to the company, the content is produced in-house using AI-assisted tools, allowing for frequent releases across multiple series.

The first series, Hanumant Shani Leela, comprises 10 episodes of approximately 90 seconds each. The series revisits mythological stories and temple lore commonly found in traditional storybooks, adapted for short-form viewing. VAMA.app said the format has been designed to reflect contemporary content consumption patterns, particularly among millennial and Gen Z users in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

Commenting on the launch, Manu Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, VAMA.app, said, “The spiritual consumption patterns in India are fundamentally shifting. The generation that grew up with Ramayana and Mahabharat on Doordarshan now has children who consume content on Instagram and YouTube. Today's spiritual seekers, especially millennials and Gen Z, don't just want to book a puja; they want to understand the 'why' behind it. They want stories that connect them to their roots. Vama TV is about creating that cultural context and emotional connection that transforms individual seekers into a community of engaged devotees.”

The company said Vama TV will add new series exploring temples, pujas and mythological narratives, with fresh episodes released weekly. The content will be available free to users within the app for a limited period.

VAMA.app also continues to expand other parts of its ecosystem, including temple partnerships, its spiritual e-commerce offering under VAMA Mall, and planned offline spiritual travel experiences. The platform reports 1.5 million lifetime users and more than 500,000 pujas facilitated to date.

A preview of the first series is available here: