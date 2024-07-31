Valueleaf Group appoints Sanjeev Dhiman as Chief Operating Officer

Delhi: Valueleaf Group of Companies has announced the appointment of Sanjeev Dhiman as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Dhiman brings over 25 years of experience in brand management, marketing, business strategy, and digital transformation, having held roles at organisations such as Lakme Levers, Network18, Cox & Kings, TATA Communications, and Times Internet.

Dhiman expressed his enthusiasm for joining Valueleaf, noting the company's reputation for leveraging data insights to develop digital solutions.

"I am honored to be part of a forward-thinking organisation like Valueleaf," Dhiman remarked. "The company’s innovative approach to utilizing advanced technologies and data analytics is impressive, and I am eager to contribute to driving customer acquisition and satisfaction."

The Founders of Valueleaf Group, Satish and Srikanth, shared their excitement about Dhiman's appointment, highlighting his potential to elevate the company's strategic initiatives and operational excellence.