Value 360 Communications partners with filmmaker Vivek Anchalia

New Delhi: Value 360 Communications, a communications and brand consultancy, has announced a partnership with filmmaker and AI storytelling specialist Vivek Anchalia to establish an AI-led creative studio. The development comes ahead of the company’s upcoming public listing on the SME Exchange, with a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) expected to be filed later this month.

The studio, currently in the early stages of formation, will combine generative AI tools with brand strategy and storytelling expertise to support campaign creation at scale. According to the company, the goal is to provide content that is customised, cost-effective and suitable for both digital and traditional formats.

“This new AI-powered creative studio reflects Value 360’s larger vision — to not just participate, but actively lead the evolution of communications, marketing, and storytelling,” said Kunal Kishore, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Value 360 Communications Limited. “As we enter the public markets, we want to demonstrate to our investors, clients, and partners that our growth strategy is rooted in innovation, agility, and anticipating what modern brands will demand over the next decade.”

“AI is not a threat to creativity, it’s a force multiplier,” said Anchalia. “Together, we are building a model that enables brands to scale quality content like never before, while preserving creative integrity. This is the future of storytelling, and I’m excited to build this vision alongside Value 360.”

The studio is set to become part of Value 360’s larger expansion into new service areas that align with its public relations and communications work. The company stated it intends to integrate AI-powered creative offerings with its existing operations in media, digital, and influencer management to provide a broader service portfolio.