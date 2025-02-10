US proposes bill to ban DeepSeek on government-owned devices

The Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek is being considered for a ban on US government-owned devices. Lawmakers claim that national security is at issue because DeepSeek shares user personal information with the Chinese authorities.

This is also one of the reasons why TikTok is prohibited in the US, so DeepSeek can not get away with it without being investigated. Notably, the use of DeepSeek on government devices has already been prohibited in Taiwan, Rome, and Ireland.

DeepSeek is an AI chatbot founded in China. The app recently made headlines in the tech industry as its latest model, called R1, is as powerful as top American AI models but requires less computing power.

It is yet to be known if DeepSeek is a case of sour grapes or genuine security concerns.