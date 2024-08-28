UP Govt’s new social media policy: anti-national content punishable with lifetime imprisonment

UP: The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved a new social media policy to regulate content on platforms like Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

The policy includes guidelines for dealing with objectionable content and mandates legal action. Posting anti-national content is now a serious offence, punishable by up to life imprisonment, replacing previous IT Act provisions. Sharing obscene or defamatory material can lead to criminal defamation charges.

The policy encourages the promotion of government schemes on social media, offering influencers potential earnings of up to Rs 8 lakh per month.

Payment limits are set for influencers, with a maximum of Rs 5 lakh on X, Rs 4 lakh on Facebook, Rs 3 lakh on Instagram, and Rs 8 lakh on YouTube.

A digital agency, 'V-Form,' will manage advertisements and content promotion.