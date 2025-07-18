Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurate IICT campus in Mumbai

New Delhi:The Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, jointly inaugurated the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) campus at the NFDC Films Division Complex, Pedder Road, Mumbai, earlier today.

The event also included the unveiling of the institute’s official logo and the announcement that academic programmes will commence from September.

Among those present were Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, and Ashish Shelar, Minister of Cultural Affairs, Government of Maharashtra.

The IICT campus houses classrooms, media labs, post-production suites, and dedicated facilities for animation, VFX and XR training. Built to contemporary specifications, the infrastructure is structured to support emerging technologies in the creative sector.

An estimated 300 students are expected to complete the inaugural academic year from the Mumbai campus. A second campus is scheduled to be established within two years at Filmcity, Goregaon.

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw said, “In this creative world, technology has become an integral part and it is important that we empower people who want to be part of the creator economy. I am glad that in such a short span we have inaugurated the first NFDC IICT campus in Mumbai. I have personally gone through the architectural presentations in detail for the campus in Film city, Goregaon, and I assure you it is going to be one of the finest campuses.”

Fadnavis added, “This is not just an event; it is a moment, a moment that is now transforming into a movement. As part of this movement and its legacy, the announcement of IICT was made, and the campus was inaugurated in a remarkably short time. In the coming years, under the excellent guidance of Ashwini Vaishnaw, IICT will emerge not only as an institution of world-class education but also as an architectural and cultural landmark that attracts people from across the globe. Just as WAVES revolutionised the entire creator economy, IICT stands as a testament to all that hard work.”