Gaming sector hails cabinet’s nod for creation of National Centre of Excellence for AVGC-XR

Delhi: The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the creation of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR).

Scheduled to be established in Mumbai, Maharashtra, this initiative is in line with the 2022-23 budget announcement by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs regarding the formation of an AVGC Task Force.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting recently furthered support for the gaming industry with the announcement of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to take place in New Delhi in February 2025. This summit will feature esports tournaments for titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), World Cricket Championship (WCC), and eFootball.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his recent Independence Day address, encouraged Indian game developers and talent to make a mark on the global stage. The NCoE will focus on the development of India’s intellectual property (IP) for both domestic and international markets.

Commenting on this development, Roby John, CEO and Co-founder of SuperGaming, said, “The NCoE’s role as an incubation hub will be a game-changer for startups, nurturing innovation and supporting early-stage companies that could very well define the next generation of gaming experiences. Just as IITs and NITs were established to advance engineering and technology, and IIMs for management, we believe the NCoE for AVGC-XR will similarly transform the gaming industry in India."

“The focus on creating India's intellectual property, especially content that reflects our cultural richness, aligns perfectly with our ambitions at SuperGaming, where we’re working on Indus, the most ambitious Made-In-India battle royale game set in an Indo-futuristic universe. As gaming continues to blur the lines between entertainment and technology, we can expect to see a rise in investments, both domestic and foreign, as the global industry looks to India as a content hub. The focus on cutting-edge technology, coupled with the support of the government and industry leaders, is bound to attract significant FDI in the gaming sector, further boosting India’s position on the global gaming map,” he further added.

Commenting on the development, Roland Landers, CEO, All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) said, “With the Indian Government’s recent approval of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Animation, VFX, Gaming, Comics, and XR, a monumental step has been taken to elevate India as a global leader in digital content creation. This initiative delivers a tremendous boost to the country’s thriving AVGC-XR industry.”

“The establishment of the NCoE underscores the government’s recognition of this industry’s transformative potential. It will serve as a dynamic hub where education, technology, and creative innovation intersect. AI, machine learning, and automation will empower content creators, driving a new era of data-powered storytelling and immersive experiences.”

“One of the most promising frontier lies in gaming and XR as it will redefine entertainment and engagement. As extended reality blurs the boundaries between physical and virtual worlds, gaming is rapidly becoming the most dominant segment, surpassing other AVGC components. India's gaming sector has a unique chance to deliver globally competitive content and unlock a vast market. The NCoE will act as a beacon for India’s journey into IP creation, helping game developers tap into advanced technology to produce immersive, world-class experiences that will be game-changers on the global stage.”

“Create in India for the World is a testament to India’s rising soft power. By developing unique, culturally rich, and technologically advanced games and other content, India can capture hearts and minds globally, positioning itself as a creative powerhouse. This is not just about showcasing talent but about influencing global culture and digital narratives through storytelling.”

Landers further added, “At the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), we're excited to contribute to this transformative movement. The government’s strong backing, paired with collaborations with industry giants like Confederation of Indian Industry, and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), will fuel India's creative leap and showcase our immense potential to the world.”

Alongside his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi has engaged with gamers, including Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, Naman Mathur aka Mortal, and Payal Dhare aka PayalGaming from 8Bit Creatives, an esports consulting and talent agency, discussing various aspects of the industry and even participating in gaming sessions with them.

Animesh Agarwal, CEO and Co-founder of 8Bit Creatives said, “The establishment of the NCoE for AVGC-XR is absolutely commendable. This will serve as a platform for young enthusiasts across the country by providing them access to the latest technology, valuable mentorship and guidance to be able to upskill and enter this industry. The NCoE will mark the next step in supporting and nurturing the development of Made-in-India game titles for the global audience by harnessing the rich history and cultural tapestry of India. The emergence of these new titles will enable Indian content creators to work and grow alongside and make an indelible mark in the global gaming ecosystem.”

The NCoE will provide specialised training and learning programs designed to equip both beginners and professionals with the latest skills in advanced AVGC-XR technologies.

Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer of CyberPowerPC India, said, “The National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR being established is an excellent initiative by the government of India and will surely provide an incredible boost to India’s animation, VFX, gaming and comics sectors. The NCoE will provide a platform for individuals to harness the rapidly advancing technology to upskill their craft further. The government’s support to this industry is crucial as it has the potential to engage the youth and anchor India’s name in the global AVGC-XR map. Initiatives like these further strengthen our belief that the entertainment industry in India is poised for exponential growth and we at CyberPowerPC India are excited to contribute to this growth.”

The NCoE aims to align with the interests and career aspirations of the Gen-Z demographic, expanding career opportunities in the AVGC-XR sector.

Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, remarked, "The establishment of the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for AVGC-XR marks a milestone for India's entertainment industry. The NCoE will act as a beacon for both amateurs and professionals of the industry to learn and sharpen their craft. The amalgamation of multiple sectors like animation, VFX, gaming, comics and more will be extremely beneficial for the industry as all of these sectors synergise exceptionally well to create amazing experiences for everyone.

He further added, “We, at NODWIN Gaming, thrive to provide holistic experiences to the youth by combining the best of the sectors and our IPs including Comic Con India, DreamHack India, BGMS and more further underscore our vision. The NCoE will further strengthen the roots of this industry and help in creating skilled professionals by nurturing creativity through cutting edge technologies and expert mentorship. This will provide an impetus to the country’s AVGC - XR ecosystem and help solidify India as a powerhouse of this industry, globally.”