Union Budget 2025: Aaj Tak, India Today lead primary live feeds on YouTube

New Delhi: Aaj Tak, on Saturday, led the primary YouTube feeds of Hindi news channels as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth straight Union Budget.

The India Today Group channel recorded an average of 107k concurrent users during the one-and-a-half-hour-long speech by the finance minister. Aaj Tak's primary feed touched a peak of 125k concurrent users.

Hindi business news channel CNBC-Awaaz's primary feed recorded an average of 36k users and a peak of 39k concurrent users.

The primary feed of Zee Business garnered an average concurrency of 22k with a peak of 23k between 11 am and 12:30 pm.

Public broadcaster DD National ranked fourth with an average concurrency of 19k users while it touched a peak of 26k.

TV9 Bharatvarsh was at No. 5 with 17k average concurrent users with peak concurrency touching 27k.

At No. 6, India TV recorded an average concurrency of 16k and a peak of 19k concurrent users.

ABP News ranked No. 7 among Hindi news channels, with an average concurrency of 8k. The channel's primary feed reached a peak of 8.7k concurrent users.

DD News placed eighth during Sitharaman's eighth consecutive speech, with an average concurrency of 6.5k and a peak of 7.4k concurrent users.

Arnab Goswami's Republic Bharat garnered an average of 2.6k concurrent users touching a peak concurrency of 2.9k.

Zee News was at No. 10 with 2.6k average concurrent users touching a peak concurrency of 2.9k users.

News24 recorded 1.2k average concurrent users and 1.3k peak concurrency.

English News

India Today TV led the English news genre with its primary feed recording an average concurrency of 11.4k. The channel touched a peak of 13k concurrent users.

Republic TV's YouTube channel Republic World stood at No. 2 as its primary feed recorded an average concurrent viewership of 10k users with a peak of 13.6k concurrent users.

NDTV Profit's primary feed recorded an average concurrency of 2.2k and a peak concurrency of 2.5k users.

Moneycontrol's primary feed garnered 1.8k average concurrent users during the FM's speech. It touched a peak of 2k concurrent users.

CNBC-TV18 recorded 1.3k average concurrent users while its primary feed touched a peak of 9k concurrent users.