Union Budget 2024: I&B ministry allocated Rs 1089.23 crore for information and publicity in FY25

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led Union government announced the Union Budget for FY24-25 on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, allocating Rs 4,342.55 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The broadcasting budget was slashed by 3.6% to Rs 2,959.94 crore for FY24-25 from Rs 3071.52 crore in FY23-24. The allocation for broadcasting, which encompasses Prasar Bharti, government-operated television and radio channels of All India Radio, community radio, and associated infrastructure like DTH, has been reduced.

However, information and publicity allocation witnessed an increase of one percent to Rs 1089.23 crore in FY24-25, compared to Rs 1,078.09 crore in FY23-24. Furthermore, the government has allocated a capital outlay of Rs 38 crore for information and publicity.

The information and publicity allocation was the highest for FY24-25, compared to the previous two fiscal years, with Rs 1,003.81 crore for FY22 and Rs 1,078.09 crore for FY23-24. Despite an increase, the allocation continues to be in the same ballpark.

The broadcasting allocation is more than half of the total allocation, while the information and publicity allocation is slightly higher than one-fourth of the total allocation.

Moreover, the media industry often relies on government advertising dollars.

According to various media reports, media planners stated that the advertising spend would be 20-60% higher than in the 2019 elections, spending approximately Rs 3,000-4,000 crore in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The budget for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting remains the same as announced in the interim budget session earlier this year. The allocation is expected to be used over the next eight months in the fiscal year.