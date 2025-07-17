Ullu OTT platform enters Web3 space with UlluCoin

New Delhi: Ullu has officially launched UlluCoin, the official utility token designed to drive blockchain-powered engagement across its digital ecosystem.

The introduction of UlluCoin signals the platform’s entry into the Web3 space, integrating digital entertainment and decentralised innovation.

Ullu said that UlluCoin has a maximum supply of 100 billion tokens, laying the foundation for a new phase of immersive experiences within the Ullu universe.

Cypher Capital Markets, a Dubai-based venture capital firm with a focus on blockchain, crypto, and emerging technologies, is playing a key role in the strategic early-stage investment round of this launch.

UlluCoin will unlock premium content, enable in-app redemptions, and power fan rewards across Ullu’s platform.

To ensure user safety and prevent scams, UlluCoin will only be available through the Ullu App and the official website, Ullucoin.io.

The project is currently finalising listings and will release further information on exchange partnerships and public sale dates in the coming weeks.

Ullu OTT has over 42 million active users and a presence in bold, original content since its launch in 2018.

Harsh Agarwal, Investment Director, Cypher Capital, said, “At Cypher Capital, we look for projects that combine massive user scale with real-world utility, and UlluCoin fits that vision perfectly. We’re excited to back and help UlluCoin scale globally”.

On the launch, Avinash Duggar, CEO of Ullu, said, “This is a big moment for India and for Ullu. We’ve always strived to stay ahead of the curve, empowering users, unlocking new value for creators, and building a smarter entertainment economy.”

He added, “UlluCoin is more than just a token; it’s a full-stack utility ecosystem built on one of the most active OTT platforms in the region. With over 109 million downloads and 42 million active subscribers, Ullu offers native distribution, unmatched engagement, and a powerful use case for real-world blockchain adoption.”

Ganesh Lore of Chainsense stated, “Web3 is our gateway to scaling businesses globally, and Ullu is the perfect example. Chainsense Ltd has joined as UlluCoin’s official Web3 partner, leading blockchain infrastructure, tokenomics, and global expansion."