UFO Moviez elevates Siddharth Bhardwaj to CEO - Digital Cinema Business

New Delhi: UFO Moviez has elevated the Group CMO and National Sales Head Siddharth Bhardwaj to CEO - Digital Cinema Business role.

A Mechanical Engineer with an MBA in Marketing, Bhardwaj has over 28 years of experience across diverse industries.

Since joining UFO Moviez in 2012, he has played a pivotal role in setting up and building the advertising revenue of the company.

In his new role, Bhardwaj will oversee the company’s digital cinema business. Bhardwaj will continue to report to Rajesh Mishra, Executive Director and Group CEO of UFO Moviez.

Mishra said, “Siddharth’s experience and strategic acumen have been instrumental in shaping UFO Moviez success over the years. His elevation to CEO - Digital Cinema Business, reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the company into the next level of growth. I am certain that under his dynamic leadership, UFO Moviez will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional value to all our partners and stakeholders.”