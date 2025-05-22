Truecaller introduces Masthead ad format on caller ID screen

New Delhi: Truecaller has announced the launch of ‘Truecaller Masthead’, a new mobile advertising format that displays brand creatives on the platform’s primary caller ID screen. The company states that the format aims to offer brands visibility during phone call identification, a feature used globally more than a billion times a day.

The format is designed to allow advertisers to occupy the entire ad space on the screen, with options to display images, GIFs, or Rich HTML creatives. According to Truecaller, the ad unit appears in a space generally associated with high user engagement, given its integration into routine call-screen interactions.

In a statement, Hemant Arora, Vice President, Global Ads Business at Truecaller, said, "With Truecaller Masthead, we’re extending that same philosophy to brands, giving them a high-attention space to show up clearly, meaningfully, and without the noise of competing messages."

The format is also equipped with targeting options based on user demographics, location, and behaviour, using the company’s first-party data.

During its beta testing phase, Truecaller Masthead was used by brands including Amazon Prime, Havells, and Godrej. The campaigns reportedly achieved viewability rates between 75% and 90%.

Commenting on the campaign’s performance, Saurabh Saini, Head of Digital Marketing & Communication at Havells India, noted, "The innovative Caller ID campaign with Truecaller Ads has been a great plus for our brand visibility strategy. The ability to achieve significant reach of 11 million unique users in our target segments with such innovation has exceeded our expectations."

The introduction of Truecaller Masthead comes at a time when digital marketers are exploring alternatives to conventional advertising formats due to growing user fatigue and reduced attention spans.